JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 473

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 435 ($5.68).

Get Beazley alerts:

LON BEZ opened at GBX 393.90 ($5.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446.40 ($5.83). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -67.98.

In other news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.