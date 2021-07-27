JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $125,000 Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,403,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

