JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in argenx were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.07.

argenx stock opened at $302.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.60. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

