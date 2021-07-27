JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 137.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

