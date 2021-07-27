JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,781 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 189.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. Analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

