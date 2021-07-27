JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,060 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

