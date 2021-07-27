Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,134,038. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

