Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

