KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Reaches $4.14 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. KARMA has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $1,267.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 91.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005845 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00078616 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

