Katalyo Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $56,037.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00104458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00130343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.42 or 1.00120326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00824193 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

