KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 265,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,727,132 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.44.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

