Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $137.06 million and $13.09 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00761917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,289,766 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

