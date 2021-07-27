KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

CDEV opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.