KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $35.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

