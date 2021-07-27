KeyCorp Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

