Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.18. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.23.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

