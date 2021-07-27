Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,040 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.6% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,999. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

