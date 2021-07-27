Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 845 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $17.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $616.61 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $633.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $736.00 to $764.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.22.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

