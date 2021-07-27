Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 791.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.20. 17,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $422.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

