Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,550 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.46. 89,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

