Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after acquiring an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

