KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.05 Million

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce sales of $633.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $393.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KKR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,904. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $62.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

