KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,956,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,170,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,431,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 745,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $62.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.