KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

