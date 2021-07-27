Kleros Trading Up 56.4% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $86.07 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00249096 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.