KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY opened at $41.55 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.