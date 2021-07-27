Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,204 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,844,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSW opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

