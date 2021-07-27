Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,823 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

