Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,823 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
