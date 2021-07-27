Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after purchasing an additional 502,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Shares of FIS opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.