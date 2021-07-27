Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $199.27 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

