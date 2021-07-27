Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

WFC opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

