Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 633 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $491.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.92. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

