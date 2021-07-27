Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Corning by 55.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 313,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 112,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

