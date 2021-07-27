Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $273,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.