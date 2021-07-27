Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
