Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 384,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,539. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.