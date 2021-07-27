Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.11 ($100.13).

KRN opened at €84.75 ($99.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €82.90 ($97.53). The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.90.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

