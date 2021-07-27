L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.01. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 15,544 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

