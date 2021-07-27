Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

LKFN stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.