Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LW traded down $9.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,471. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

