Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of LABP stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). As a group, analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.