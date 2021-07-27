Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With higher freight demand, Landstar’s business recovered from the coronavirus-led slump in the second half of 2020. The company’s truck transportation unit is benefiting from strong demand in the van truckload business. Driven by improved freight market conditions, the company outperformed expectations in second-quarter 2021. Both earnings per share and revenues bettered year over year. The company expects the uptick in freight environment to continue in the third quarter too. Landstar's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario are also praiseworthy. However, high costs may restrict the company’s bottom-line growth. Driver scarcity is an added woe for the company The year-over-year decline in current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is a bane as well.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSTR. Truist lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.43. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

