Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.