Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $45.35 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

