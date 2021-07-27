Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $109,827,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $78,919,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $69,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

