Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

LDOS stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

