Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.83.

Shares of LII traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.84. 2,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,230. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.42.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.