Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.83.
Shares of LII traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.84. 2,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,230. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.42.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.
In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
