Liberum Capital Lowers Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) to Hold

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SUMGF stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.