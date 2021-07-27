Liberum Capital Lowers Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) to Hold

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SUMGF stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.
About Sumo Group
