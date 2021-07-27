Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.99. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 53,908 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,527,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $289,970. Company insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

