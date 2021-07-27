Lightstreams (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,794.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.30 or 0.00810900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

