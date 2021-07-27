LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0288 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 129.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $20.46 million and $30,590.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00094015 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.